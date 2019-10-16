EW! 5 Germiest Spots on an Airplane That Will Make You Want to Wash Your Hands

There's a sense of excitement that comes with traveling and going on vacation that, oftentimes, makes us forget or ignore the cleanliness of an airplane.

Travelers are usually so hyped up about their trip, they aren't thinking about the germs or if they could be doing anything to have a more sanitary trip.

But, with holiday season and flu season coming up, we thought we'd remind you about the dirtiest and germiest areas of a plane.

"Marketplace," a CBC consumer revealed that headrests and seat-pockets are the dirtiest surfaces to touch on the plane.

And when you think about it, it makes sense.

Everyone is always relaxing their head against the headrest and people touch it whenever they board and exit the plane. Headrests carry "hemolytic bacteria, E.coli, and the highest aerobic count."

The same thing goes for seat-pockets, which carry a high aerobic count, mold, coliforms, and E.coli.

Other gross areas include seat belts, which have mold and yeast on them (everyone touches them!)

Tray tables carry high levels of mold and bacteria... and I've seen my fair share of people changing their kids on tray tables.

And lastly, washroom handles which carry a high aerobic count.

The one thing all these areas have in common is that they're commonly utilized by everyone on-board.

The CBC also believes that these are also the germiest because flight attendants and cleaning crews are too rushed to wipe them down between flights.

It's impossible to avoid germs when traveling -- they're everywhere -- but it doesn't hurt to be more conscious and wipe down these items when boarding your flight.