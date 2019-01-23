5 Music Documentaries To Stream Right Now

The seemingly endless supply of content on streaming service can make it difficult to find something new. Fortunately, there's plenty of great films and shows out there if you take the time to look.

Music lovers and those looking for a great documentary will need to add these five films and concerts to their queue as they are some of the best music documentaries now available on Netflix.

1. Gaga: Five Foot Two

The documentary follows Lady Gaga's professional career as she records, promotes, and releases her 2016 album, "Joanne," but also lifts the veil on the real Stephanie Germanotta as she experiences heartbreak following her ended engagement to Taylor Kinney, her best friend's battle with cancer, and her own chronic pain.

2. Avicii: True Stories

The documentary is an unfiltered look at the life of late Swedish EDM star Avicii, aka Tim Bergling. The documentary follows his rapid rise to fame thanks to the success of singles "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," but also documents his addictions, mental and physical health issues, and the role that his career ultimately played in his death. At one point in the documentary, Avicii even says "his career will kill him," a poignant statement considering he was found dead by suicide in a hotel room in Oman at the young age of 28 in 2018.

3. Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift has a big reputation and it shows in this Netflix documentary. The "Reputation Stadium Tour" grossed $345.7 million in tickets sales. Regardless of whether you contributed to it by seeing the show live or not, you'll enjoy this larger-than-life documentary, which was shot on the final night of Tay's U.S tour in front of 60,000 fans in Dallas. You won't get to see any behind-the-scenes action, but you'll be able to admire the production lengths that the pop-phenomenon goes to as she brings the concert directly into your living room! There is no bigger artist in this world right now.

4. The Art of Organized Noize

For the hip hop lovers, The Art of Organized Noize is a lesson in rap history. It also digs into Outkast's humble beginnings to becoming global artists and features artists like Diddy, Future, 2 Chainz, and more.

5. Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids

Justin Timberlake brings out all the stops for the final date of his 20/20 Experience World Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The documentary takes you into his immersive concert surrounded by his 25-piece band proving he is the ultimate entertainer.