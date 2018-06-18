5 Reasons to Get Excited For the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash

The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is this weekend and if you haven't decided if you should go, we're here to convince you!

Here are 5 reasons why the show is going to be a blast!

5. Kickoff to Summer

The most obvious reason is that the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is always an incredible kick-off to summer! School is over for the next few months and there is no better way to welcome the warm weather than by dancing it out with some of your favorite artists. So grab your besties for a night of mindless fun with Halsey, Meghan Trainor, Alessia Cara, Liam Payne, 5SOS, Why Don't We, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and MORE!

4. 5SOS Just Dropped a New Album

The pop-punk band just released their third studio album, Youngblood, which is a follow up to their 2015 release, Sounds Good Feels Good. It's been quite some time since they've put out new music so obviously, this is a really exciting moment for 5SOS fans. Essentially, you'll be one of the first people to see them perform some of their brand new songs!

3. Liam Payne Was Recently Added to the Lineup

The #SummerBash was already hot to begin with, but the addition of Liam Payne made it sizzlin'. Get ready to hear him perform hits like "Bedroom Floor," "For You," "Familiar," and "Strip That Down."

2. Meghan Trainor Is Bringing The Fam

And maybe fiancee Daryl Sabara?! Meghan recently called B96 to share her excitement about performing at the show. She says she and her brother have fond memories from the bashes and since her whole family works for her, they will be in the crowd watching her perform! We love when families support each other especially because the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is a family-friendly event!

1. Female Empowerment

In light of the #MeToo movement, which allowed sexual assault victims from all walks of life to tell their stories, we felt that it was important to honor all the incredible and talented women we hear on the radio today. The women taking the stage on Saturday, June 23, are fearless, inspiring and make music what it is today! So let's celebrate them together.

Get your last minute tickets at B96.com/SummerBash!