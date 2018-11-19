6 Chicago Holiday 5K Runs for Your Whole Family

Tis the season to grab the whole family and register for a 5K holiday-themed run/walk!

Maybe you've never participated in one before and are looking to impress yourself by the end of the year.

Maybe you just need to get moving before you scarf down all the delicious food.

Whatever your motivation may be, we've rounded up the best marathon's in Chicago for the rest of 2018!

Grant Park Turkey Trot - November 24th at 9am

Before you sit down to gobble up enormous amounts of Thanksgiving dinner, participate in the Grant Park Turkey Trot!

Santa 5K Hustle - December 1st at 9am

You get a Santa Hat, Beard, Performance Hoodie and Medal. Save $5 using coupon code: RUNGUIDE.

Video of Santa Hustle Race Series

Jingle Bell Run/Walk - December 8th

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle bells all during your 5K which supports the Arthritis Foundation!

Lakefront Chill 5K - December 15th at 8am

A fun run to celebrate the completion of the Lakefront Trail Separation project!

New Years Eve 5k - December 31st

The New Year’s Eve 5K, starting and ending at Chicago’s newly renovated and historic lakefront property, Theater on the Lake supports the Special Olympics.

New Year's Day 5K - January 1, 2019 at 11am (for obvious reasons)

While everyone else is suffering from major hangovers from the night before, start your year off right with a 5K!