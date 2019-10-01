7 Best Places Near Chicago With Fall Foliage For Your Instagram Photos
These views are breathtaking!
It's October 1st!
Miss Congeniality may have declared April 25th the 'perfect date,' but the perfect month is October.
A warm fall breeze wafts through the air as the days, despite getting shorter, provide the city with an incredible backdrop of red, orange and brown hues.
We're talking about fall foliage, of course.
We've put together a quick little guide of where to find the best places to see the leaves changing and where to snap the perfect fall Insta photo.
1. Chicago Botanic Garden - They've got 27 different gardens that are preparing for fall. In fact, for the month of October, they have a guided tour and map for the perfect foliage walk. There's also Halloween decorations and other fun Halloween events like their famous Night of 1000 Jack o' Lanterns to check out.
Don’t you want fall to last forever? Thank to @lakecountydronephotography for capturing these scenes of fall color recently. #fallcolors---- #chicagobotanicgarden #fallatcbg #fallinchicago #enjoyillinois #visitlakecounty #chicagonorthshore #choosechicago #fallleaves #trees #electionday #tuesdaymotivation #traveltuesday
2. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum - Located in Chicago's Lincoln Park, the nature museum allows you to stolle the nature trails and observe the color changing leaves surrounding you. And if you're looking for a little bit of height to take in the captivating views, we suggest the observatory on the upper floor of the museum.
Wishing a wonderful 1 year Anniversary to this lovely couple! Photo: @jaclynsimpson MUA: ----
3. Lurie Garden - You don't have to venture too far out of downtown Chicago to experience the fall magic. The Lurie Garden gives you both -- trees and plants alongside towering buildings.
It's the season for opulent maroons.⠀ ⠀ bottle gentian (Gentiana andrewsii)⠀ calamint (Calamintha nepeta subsp. nepeta)⠀ Autumn Blaze Maple ⠀ ⠀ #fallcolor #bottlegentian #gentian #calamint #chicagoskyline #maroon #dsfloral #fallinchicago #luriegarden #millenniumpark #AutumnBlazeMaple
4. Art Institute Garden of Chicago - Much like Lurie Garden, the Art Institute Garden of Chicago is nestled in the middle of the bustling city. Once inside, you'll be surrounded by copper and reddish trees that will have you feeling peaceful and serene.
With Autumn in full swing in my corner of Illinois, I’m missing my favourite spot in all of Downtown Chicago a little extra this time around. The Art Institute Gardens, always my favourite place to go to and study, work on homework or just walk around and take in the scenery when I was attending the Illinois Institute of Art. - - I need to make it a point to visit there again sometime next week before they close the gardens for the season. - - -- taken by me in...2012 - - #chicago #illinois #theartinstitute #artinstituteofchicago #artinstitutegardens #autumn #fall #beautiful #architecture #modernist #landscape #avantgarde #artnouveau #latevictorianarchitecture #photography
5. Morton Arboretum - You'll have to venture a little past the city, but the Morton Arboretum is worth it because you'll feel as if you're in another state. You can hike and explore, check out gardens, and take plenty of IG photos.
As if you need another reason to love October in Illinois, the Fall Color Festival at the Morton Arboretum is going on all this month! -- /--: @greatlakesmedia ; -- @discoverdupage
6. Cindy's - What's better than taking in the fall sights? Taking them in with a drink in your hand. Everything is better at Cindy's -- the food, the drinks, and the views. You'll get a clear shot of the skyline and the changing colors in Millennium Park and Lurie Garden!
If you’re looking for a great cocktail and view overlooking millennium park @cindysrooftop is your spot --❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #fultonfemme
7. La Bagh Woods - The North Park Forest Preserve is a fall lovers dream. There's more than 35 miles of trail that is lined with various trees and colors. Take your dog for a walk, pack some pumpkin donut and apple cider in your bag, and stop by for a picnic while enjoying the festive scenery.
The peak time for fall colors has come! Check out this special mini walking tour! https://pjofradio.wordpress.com/2018/10/12/walking-the-northwest-side-fall-colors-special/ #chitown #northwestsidechicago #fall #labaghwoods #petersonpark #northparkvillage #nature