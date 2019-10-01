7 Best Places Near Chicago With Fall Foliage For Your Instagram Photos

It's October 1st!

Miss Congeniality may have declared April 25th the 'perfect date,' but the perfect month is October.

A warm fall breeze wafts through the air as the days, despite getting shorter, provide the city with an incredible backdrop of red, orange and brown hues.

We're talking about fall foliage, of course.

We've put together a quick little guide of where to find the best places to see the leaves changing and where to snap the perfect fall Insta photo.

1. Chicago Botanic Garden - They've got 27 different gardens that are preparing for fall. In fact, for the month of October, they have a guided tour and map for the perfect foliage walk. There's also Halloween decorations and other fun Halloween events like their famous Night of 1000 Jack o' Lanterns to check out.

2. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum - Located in Chicago's Lincoln Park, the nature museum allows you to stolle the nature trails and observe the color changing leaves surrounding you. And if you're looking for a little bit of height to take in the captivating views, we suggest the observatory on the upper floor of the museum.

3. Lurie Garden - You don't have to venture too far out of downtown Chicago to experience the fall magic. The Lurie Garden gives you both -- trees and plants alongside towering buildings.

4. Art Institute Garden of Chicago - Much like Lurie Garden, the Art Institute Garden of Chicago is nestled in the middle of the bustling city. Once inside, you'll be surrounded by copper and reddish trees that will have you feeling peaceful and serene.

5. Morton Arboretum - You'll have to venture a little past the city, but the Morton Arboretum is worth it because you'll feel as if you're in another state. You can hike and explore, check out gardens, and take plenty of IG photos.

6. Cindy's - What's better than taking in the fall sights? Taking them in with a drink in your hand. Everything is better at Cindy's -- the food, the drinks, and the views. You'll get a clear shot of the skyline and the changing colors in Millennium Park and Lurie Garden!

7. La Bagh Woods - The North Park Forest Preserve is a fall lovers dream. There's more than 35 miles of trail that is lined with various trees and colors. Take your dog for a walk, pack some pumpkin donut and apple cider in your bag, and stop by for a picnic while enjoying the festive scenery.