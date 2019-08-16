7 Must-Watch TV Shows Coming This Fall

One of the best things about the weather cooling off is the return of fall TV shows.

In addition to all your favorites, there is a handful of promising new shows just waiting to become your next big obsession.

We looked through all the upcoming premieres and picked out 7 that we think you NEED to add to your DVR, ASAP!

1. Emergence (ABC)

Premieres September 24, 2019

Every new TV season, ABC delivers a show that dabbles in the supernatural. Last fall, Manifest made a splash with a premise that saw a plane landing 5-years after it was reported missing. This year, they've given us Emergence. The thriller is spearheaded by Fargo's Allison Tolman, a sherrif who takes in Piper, a young child she finds while investigating a mysterious accident. Piper has no memory of the incident but begins to exhibit some odd psyhcic powers that makes her a target.

2. Nancy Drew (The CW)

Premieres October 9, 2019

Nancy Drew. You read the mystery books in elementary school, and now, the iconic teen detective is coming to a TV screen near you every Wednesday night. Nancy Drew takes on a Riverdale-esque vibe over at the CW as she investigates a ghostly murder mystery with her scooby gang.

3. Batwoman (The CW)

Premieres October 6, 2019

The CW continues to redefine superheroes with Ruby Rose taking the role of Batwoman. Kate Kane is a jewish, lesbian superhero who steps in to protect Gotham after Batman's disappearance. We were first given a taste of Gotham (filmed in Chicago) -- grittier than Supergirl's National City -- during the backdoor pilot on the Arrowverse crossover. The first season is set to explore the origin story of Batwoman's archnemesis, a villain known in the DC comics as Hush.

4. Katy Keene (The CW)

2020 Premiere Date

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, Life Sentence) makes her grand return to The CW as Katy Keene. The series is a Riverdale spin-off following the lives of four Archie Comics characters as they pursue their dreams in the Big Apple. Remember when Josi left Riverdale? Yeah, she went to meet up with her girl Katy! Based on the trailer, it's giving off a very Gossip Girl vibe from the show, but considering the Riverdale aspect, prepare for it to take some dark turns.

5. Carol's Second Act (CBS)

Premieres September 26, 2019

Everybody Loves Raymond's Patricia Heaton is BACK and bringing the laughs! After raising two kids and retiring from teaching, Heaton's character goes on a limb and follows her dream of becoming a doctor only to find she's the oldest nursing student at the hospital.

6. Mixed-ish (ABC)

Premieres September 24, 2019

In the next installment of "ish" spin-offs, Mixed-ish takes us all the way back to Rainbow Johnson's life growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. After her parents move from a hippie commune to the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings have to assimilate to their new lifestyle. Yes, you can expect the laughs of "Black-ish" with a little less drama than "Grown-ish."

7. The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Premieres: TBD

The streaming wars are alive and well, and Apple TV+ is giving us a reason to subscribe this fall. That reason? The Morning Show. It's a newsroom drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell -- the first TV roles for Carrell since The Office and for Jennifer since Friends. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter's nonficition book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, and it'll give you just that: an inside look at the intricacies and drama of putting together an award-winning morning show.