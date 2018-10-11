7 Spooky Movies You Have to Watch This Halloween

The temperatures have finally cooled off in Chicago so you know what that means — it's time for horror movies!

If you aren't planning on going out for Halloween, may we suggest curling up on the couch with a pumpkin spice latte and turning on one of these spooky flicks!

1. A Quiet Place

You know what's scarier than any serial killer? Silence. A Quiet Place takes place in 2020. Most of the Earth's population has been wiped out by a mysterious monster that hunts humans. The Abott family survived and now tries to remain alive by staying completely silent.

Video of A Quiet Place (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

2. Hocus Pocus

Siiiiiisters! We can't skip over this Halloween staple which brings the Sanderson sisters back for a night of mayhem in Salem, Massachusetts.

Video of Hocus Pocus (1993) Trailer

3. Scream

Before he was FP Jones on Riverdale, Skeet Ulrich starred in the classic slasher Scream which found a high school terrorized by a knifed and masked maniac.

Video of Scream - TRAILER

4. The Craft

Arguably the greatest witch movie of all time, The Craft finds Sarah, a woman with a telekinetic gift befriending a group of wannabe witches who are looking to complete their "coven."

Video of The Craft Trailer (1996)

5. Get Out

Deemed important social commentary about our times, Get Out isn't exactly a horror movie, however, there's nothing scarier than meeting your girlfriend's parents when they are already hesitant about the interracial relationship. Then, when you find out they have an alternate agenda, things take a really unexpected turn. But I'll stop while I'm ahead as to not give out any spoilers!

Video of Get Out Trailer

6. Halloween

You can't celebrate Halloween without watching all of the Halloween movies. Pop them in for a refresher before the latest installment hits theaters on October 19th. And if you've never seen the franchise before, well, get ready to scream!

Video of Halloween (1978) Trailer

7. The Purge

Imagine an America where murder is allowed for 24-hours. Terrifying, right? What your feeling doesn't even compare to the anxiety that takes over your body while watching The Purge franchise. When you're done with all the installments, make sure to check out their limited-series on USA Network!