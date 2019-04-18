9 Rooftop Bars You Have to Check Out in Chicago This Summer

Chicagoans live for drinking and dining on rooftop patios.

And we deserve it. After enduring months of brutally cold weather, why wouldn't we want to spend every free moment basking in the sun and taking in some breathtaking views of our city?

Whenever the weather hits above 60 degrees, rooftop season is in full swing in Chicago.

Since rooftops have become so popular, plenty of new ones keep popping up each season and they all have their own vibe.

Here's a list of all the rooftops you have to check out this summer!

Cindy's

A staple in the city if you want to get incredible views of Lake Michigan and Millennium Park. You'll want to snag an IG photo here especially if you're a tourist. If you're ever looking for a place to bring out-of-towners, this is it.

Whiskey Business

Cabanas adorn the Wicker Park rooftop where you're encouraged to relax, grab bar bites, and catch a game on their flat screens. In the nighttime, the patio lights up with LED lighting. They even host movie Mondays and rooftoop yoga during the weekends!

Raised

Sitting atop Downtown's Renaissance Hotel, Raised is an urban rooftop bar with an upscale feel, cool decor, and creative cocktails. It also has amazing views of the river. It tends to get super packed so get there early!

Cerise Rooftop

Magnificent reviews and vibrant decor makes the Cerise, atop the Virgin Hotel, one of a kind and a trendy place to grab drinks after work!

Waydown

You'll find the Waydown tucked away at the Ace Hotel blasting tunes from local DJs. Take in the views as you sip on some Rose and get your night started.

Golden hour in our house. #waydownchicago A post shared by Waydown Chicago (@waydownchicago) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:43pm PST

The Cabana Club

The Cabana Club at the Robey Hotel is the hot spot you need to check out this summer. The rooftop has it all, a small pool perfec to dip your toes, good and tropical drinks, and stellar views of the city.

Apogee

Do you love innovative drinks? Do you like drinks with flowers in them? Or drinks served in a large mushroom glass? Then this your spot! Apogee is River North's hidden little gem. The swanky rooftop bar has plush decorations which only enhance the experience and make your drinks feel even more luxurious. It's perfect for a girls night or a date night!

Credit: Adriana Sarkowicz

Devereaux

Devereaux sits on top of the Viceroy Hotel right above the Somerset Restaurant in the Gold Coast. You can grab a poolside table and enjoy the mellow vibes and views or take a dip in the pool when things get a little hotter. The outdoor bar has a nice ambiance and even serves pool bites.

LH Rooftop

The classic rooftop spot at LondonHouse Chicago's 21st floor offers both indoor and outdoor seating, 360 views of the city while directly overlooking the Chicago River, and tasty, albeit pricey, drinks. Since it's so popular, arrive early to grab a seat as they are first come first served.