Alessia Cara Reveals Her and Shawn Mendes' Pre-Show Rituals
Wait, does he really run around shirtless?
June 27, 2019
Wait, does he really run around shirtless?
In his Calvin Kleins?
Related: Alessia Cara at the BCBS Performance Stage - Meet and Greet
We HAVE TO find our way onto this tour.
Alessia Cara was only joking about that part, unfortunately, but she did reveal some interesting "pre-show" rituals that both she and Shawn have.
Check out what they are below!
Isn't Alessia just the coolest and most down-to-earth chick?