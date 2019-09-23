All the 2019 Wrigley & River North Halloween Bar Crawls You Have to Check Out!

Wrigley and River North are two of Chicago's neighborhoods that know how to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween weekend sees no shortage of ghouls, goblins, and witches emerging from the shadows to party, drink, and get spooky.

We've rounded up some of the best Halloween bar crawls of 2019 in both Wrigley and River North.

Grab your Scooby squad and get ready for a night of shrieks and thrills.

Wrigleyville's Halloween Crawl - Sat, Oct. 26 at 7 PM

Dubbed the biggest Halloween party in Chicago, Wrigleyville's Halloween bar crawl will have you creeping and crawling from bar to bar. The tickets include admission, a free dinner buffet, gift cards to use during the crawl, a costume contest, and more. Bars included are: John Barleycorn, Beerhead, Casey Moran's, Country Club, Deuce's, HVAC, Irish Oak, Merkle's, Moe's Cantina, Nola, Old Crow, Rizzo's, Sandlot, Stretch & More. Grab tickets HERE!

Chicago HalloWeekend Pub Crawl 2019 (Wrigleyville) - Saturday, Oct. 26th

This bar crawl will have you in the hottest venues in Wrigleyville with discounted drinks! According to their website, "Featuring three days of crawling in Wrigleyville, the annual Halloween pub crawl in Chicago will not only meet your expectations, it will surpass them." Snag tickets HERE for you and the crew!

Video of Chicago Halloween Pub Crawl - Wrigleyville Bar Crawl Halloween Chi Town

River North Halloween Crawl - Sat, Oct. 26 at 7 PM

If the River North neighborhood is more your pace, well, we have an equally trendy and spooky bar crawl. Similar to the Wrigley one, tickets include admission, free light buffet, gift cards to use during the crawl, and a costume contest. Bars included are: Bar Louie, Bub City, AceBounce, Hubbard Inn, Joy District, Ironside, Moe's Cantina, Old Crow, Tunnel, Underground & More TBA! Get tickets HERE!

The Crawling Dead Pub Crawls - Sat, Oct. 26 at 4PM

Calling all the undead! The Crawling Dead Pub Crawl is the only bar crawl in Chicago hitting all four neighborhoods - Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village (Division Street) and River North. Each neighborhood has its own theme: Wicker Park is for the zombies, ghosts or demons, Lincoln Park serves superheroes and aliens, Division Street is the bloody place to be for vampires and werewolves, and River North welcomes the sexy and freakish. The River North crawl includes Joy District, Untitled, Hubbard Inn, and Trophy Room. All four crawls will converge at the end for one "MASSACRE of a party," which will be announced the day of the crawl. Drink specials and bar schedule also announced the day of. Buy your tickets right HERE!

Annual Purge in River North - Sat, Oct. 26 at 2PM

It's time for the Annual Purge, a bar crawl. Thousands of purgers will be taking over River North on October 26th to celebrate the holiday. All costumes welcome. Participating venues will be released closer to the date. Check out the different purge packages and grab your tickets HERE!