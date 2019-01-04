All About That Baby! Meghan Trainor Wants to Be "Pregnant Right Now"

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara have babies on the brain.

The 25-year-old singer and her Spy Kids actor got married last month on her birthday, but they are already thinking about expanding the family.

“If we could do it how we want to, we’d be, like, totally preggo right now!” the singer told People Magazine.

“We’re ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We’re both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like ‘How to take care of an infant.’ We’re just getting prepared every single day. But I’m gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it."

It's a big year for Meghan. Not only is she a newlywed, but she's also dropping her album, Treat Myself.

Daryl echoed Meghan's sentiments explaining: “I feel like we’ve already been married since we’ve been together, but I guess it’s just that special bond. We just want kids. I’m excited to be her husband so I can be a dad and we can have kids together.”

I don't know about you, but "If I was you, I'd wanna be preggo too" is a pretty catchy lyric switch-up.

Congrats once again to Meghan and Daryl!