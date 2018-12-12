All the Adorable Babies Born in 2018

From the Kardashian kids to the royal baby, here's a list of babies born this year!

December 12, 2018
Features

We always love to look back at the year and see all the adorable babies that were born. 

The Kardashians alone added three bundles of joy this year! 

Here were all the adorable celebrity babies born in 2018! 

 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's son Miles Legend

BEARS!!! --------------

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson

† I have found the one whom my soul loves – Songs of Solomon 3:4 † I love you baby True †

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster

thankful.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago West

North is always a mood --

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin's son Jace Joseph Caussin

Family of 4.....let’s do this!!!!! [email protected]

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

 

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander

What an amazing month with our sweet Genevieve @justinverlander --

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James

Cant stop, won't stop. [email protected] --❤-------- Here's a guide for happily enjoying my posts of our family. Trust that she is surrounded by medical and child care specialists. Know she is safe and watched closely at all times. Trust that I won't post anything that puts my child in danger or opens me up to unsolicited online medical or parenting opinions -- @kaaviajames is loved. She will be kissed. She will be loved on by the people that love her. She will be safe. If and when I have questions (as a new mom I have tons) I will not hesitate to ask my online community for help and suggestions. But yall have never known me to hold my tongue so trust that I will ask for help. Sometimes publicly and sometimes privately. Its OK that every parent does things differently to suit their child's needs. Every solution that works or worked for you may or may not work for me or my family or other folks. And that's absolutely OK. If someone does things differently or does not take your advise or that advise doesnt pan out the way it did for you, that is NO indication that you are wrong or a bad parent. We all figure out what works for us, our children and our families. We dont all have to match. It's ok to break from the norm and do what's healthiest and safest for your child. No one is in your house or your family but YOU. We dont all need to be clones of each other to be doing OK. The goal is for us all to have happy healthy families and that journey looks different for every family. Let's embrace that. Let's get comfortable with that. Someone doing something different than us does not make us bad people or bad parents. Breathe and enjoy. There will be no mommy shaming on this page. I rebuke mommy shaming. For those STILLLLL clinging onto your fears about Kaav's breathing and or whether my sweet kisses harmed my kid...feel free to swipe.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

 

Rick Ross and Briana Camille's son Billion Leonard Roberts

Say wut up to my amazing son @billion.heir

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross ONLY PAGE. (@richforever) on

 

Steph and Ayesha Curry's son Canon W. Jack Curry

Blessed beyond measure! Look at my man and my baby boy! Wow! There are no words. I dreamt of this. ----

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

 

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's daughter Banks Violet Bair

Banks ... you gotta try harder

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

 

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston's baby boy Santiago Enrique

I didn’t get to post this yesterday, but this was our Sunday -- Have a great week y’all!! (--: @kenpaves)

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

 

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's baby girl Rani

Back to work ❤️

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech's daughter

Hearts full. Bellies full. Now it’s time for some Black Friday shopping! --

A post shared by Shenae Grimes-Beech (@shenaegrimesbeech) on

 

Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli's son Ariel

--------

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg's daughter Lulu Gray Rosenberg

Who run the world, GIRLS!!!! --⚡️-- --(-- @lauramollphoto )

A post shared by Haylie Duff (@haylieduff) on

 

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's son Romeo

Happy Thanksgiving to all...Romeo is celebrating with his first solids! Breastmilk and rice cereal --. Champ eater already! Photo by Carmen ❤️. Happy 27 weeks --!

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

 

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart

Thank you so much for all of your warm wishes. Evan, Flynn and I have been in baby bliss for the last 17days with our new arrival, baby boy Hart. We feel so very blessed. ----❤️----

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

 

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah's son DJ

This is the happiest place on earth. I love my boys. --

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashia's daughter Tiana Gia

----

A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial) on

 

Duchess Kate and Prince William's son Prince Louis of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son have traveled home to Kensington Palace today. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

 

Macklemore and Tricia Davis's daughter

Tag a friend you would have a baby with

A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on

 

Karla Souza and Marshall Trenkmann's daughter Gianna

La mer. El mar.

A post shared by KARLA SOUZA (@karlasouza) on

 

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's son

My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, “No, but I play one on TV” My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s day.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

 

Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson's daughter Ivey Joan

My girls. All I need.

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

 

