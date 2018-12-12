All the Adorable Babies Born in 2018
From the Kardashian kids to the royal baby, here's a list of babies born this year!
We always love to look back at the year and see all the adorable babies that were born.
The Kardashians alone added three bundles of joy this year!
Here were all the adorable celebrity babies born in 2018!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's son Miles Legend
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson
† I have found the one whom my soul loves – Songs of Solomon 3:4 † I love you baby True †
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago West
Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin's son Jace Joseph Caussin
Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander
What an amazing month with our sweet Genevieve @justinverlander --
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James
Cant stop, won't stop. [email protected] --❤-------- Here's a guide for happily enjoying my posts of our family. Trust that she is surrounded by medical and child care specialists. Know she is safe and watched closely at all times. Trust that I won't post anything that puts my child in danger or opens me up to unsolicited online medical or parenting opinions -- @kaaviajames is loved. She will be kissed. She will be loved on by the people that love her. She will be safe. If and when I have questions (as a new mom I have tons) I will not hesitate to ask my online community for help and suggestions. But yall have never known me to hold my tongue so trust that I will ask for help. Sometimes publicly and sometimes privately. Its OK that every parent does things differently to suit their child's needs. Every solution that works or worked for you may or may not work for me or my family or other folks. And that's absolutely OK. If someone does things differently or does not take your advise or that advise doesnt pan out the way it did for you, that is NO indication that you are wrong or a bad parent. We all figure out what works for us, our children and our families. We dont all have to match. It's ok to break from the norm and do what's healthiest and safest for your child. No one is in your house or your family but YOU. We dont all need to be clones of each other to be doing OK. The goal is for us all to have happy healthy families and that journey looks different for every family. Let's embrace that. Let's get comfortable with that. Someone doing something different than us does not make us bad people or bad parents. Breathe and enjoy. There will be no mommy shaming on this page. I rebuke mommy shaming. For those STILLLLL clinging onto your fears about Kaav's breathing and or whether my sweet kisses harmed my kid...feel free to swipe.
Rick Ross and Briana Camille's son Billion Leonard Roberts
Steph and Ayesha Curry's son Canon W. Jack Curry
Blessed beyond measure! Look at my man and my baby boy! Wow! There are no words. I dreamt of this. ----
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's daughter Banks Violet Bair
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston's baby boy Santiago Enrique
I didn’t get to post this yesterday, but this was our Sunday -- Have a great week y’all!! (--: @kenpaves)
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's baby girl Rani
Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech's daughter
Hearts full. Bellies full. Now it’s time for some Black Friday shopping! --
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli's son Ariel
Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg's daughter Lulu Gray Rosenberg
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's son Romeo
Happy Thanksgiving to all...Romeo is celebrating with his first solids! Breastmilk and rice cereal --. Champ eater already! Photo by Carmen ❤️. Happy 27 weeks --!
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart
Thank you so much for all of your warm wishes. Evan, Flynn and I have been in baby bliss for the last 17days with our new arrival, baby boy Hart. We feel so very blessed. ----❤️----
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah's son DJ
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashia's daughter Tiana Gia
Duchess Kate and Prince William's son Prince Louis of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son have traveled home to Kensington Palace today. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received.
Macklemore and Tricia Davis's daughter
Karla Souza and Marshall Trenkmann's daughter Gianna
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's son
My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, “No, but I play one on TV” My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s day.
Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson's daughter Ivey Joan