All the Adorable Babies Born in 2018

We always love to look back at the year and see all the adorable babies that were born.

The Kardashians alone added three bundles of joy this year!

Here were all the adorable celebrity babies born in 2018!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's son Miles Legend

BEARS!!! -------------- A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 10, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster

thankful. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2018 at 10:01am PST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago West

North is always a mood -- A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 8, 2018 at 5:13pm PST

Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin's son Jace Joseph Caussin

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari

My heart ❤️ A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 5, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James

Cant stop, won't stop. [email protected] --❤-------- Here's a guide for happily enjoying my posts of our family. Trust that she is surrounded by medical and child care specialists. Know she is safe and watched closely at all times. Trust that I won't post anything that puts my child in danger or opens me up to unsolicited online medical or parenting opinions -- @kaaviajames is loved. She will be kissed. She will be loved on by the people that love her. She will be safe. If and when I have questions (as a new mom I have tons) I will not hesitate to ask my online community for help and suggestions. But yall have never known me to hold my tongue so trust that I will ask for help. Sometimes publicly and sometimes privately. Its OK that every parent does things differently to suit their child's needs. Every solution that works or worked for you may or may not work for me or my family or other folks. And that's absolutely OK. If someone does things differently or does not take your advise or that advise doesnt pan out the way it did for you, that is NO indication that you are wrong or a bad parent. We all figure out what works for us, our children and our families. We dont all have to match. It's ok to break from the norm and do what's healthiest and safest for your child. No one is in your house or your family but YOU. We dont all need to be clones of each other to be doing OK. The goal is for us all to have happy healthy families and that journey looks different for every family. Let's embrace that. Let's get comfortable with that. Someone doing something different than us does not make us bad people or bad parents. Breathe and enjoy. There will be no mommy shaming on this page. I rebuke mommy shaming. For those STILLLLL clinging onto your fears about Kaav's breathing and or whether my sweet kisses harmed my kid...feel free to swipe. A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 7, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

Rick Ross and Briana Camille's son Billion Leonard Roberts

Steph and Ayesha Curry's son Canon W. Jack Curry

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's daughter Banks Violet Bair

Banks ... you gotta try harder A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 17, 2018 at 8:35pm PST

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston's baby boy Santiago Enrique

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's baby girl Rani

Back to work ❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 11, 2018 at 3:34pm PST

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech's daughter

Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli's son Ariel

-------- A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Aug 21, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg's daughter Lulu Gray Rosenberg

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's son Romeo

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's son Hart

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah's son DJ

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashia's daughter Tiana Gia

---- A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial) on Nov 2, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Duchess Kate and Prince William's son Prince Louis of Cambridge

Macklemore and Tricia Davis's daughter

Karla Souza and Marshall Trenkmann's daughter Gianna

La mer. El mar. A post shared by KARLA SOUZA (@karlasouza) on Dec 9, 2018 at 9:04am PST

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's son

Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson's daughter Ivey Joan