Baby on Board - Amy Schumer is Pregnant!

Amy Schumer is hitting many of life's precious milestones this year.

This morning, the comedian announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, Chris Fischer.

Schumer paired her announcement with a plea to "get out and vote" by directing fans to former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin's Instagram page.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin Insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on,” she captioned a Photoshopped pic of her and her husband as pregnant Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry.

“She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Alongside a list of "voting recommendations," on the very bottom was the announcement: “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.”

In a statement to The Los Angeles Times, Schumer joked, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony just eight months ago in Malibu after dating for a few months.

“Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening from a text Amy sent [two days before],” a source told US Weekly back in February.

“It was, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries," they added.

Schumer has also spoken out about not supporting the NFL and, in turn, the Super Bowl as she stands in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

She explained her stance on Instagram revealing that she will not be doing any Super Bowl commercials this year.

She also challenged white NFL players to take-a-kneel protest and urged Maroon 5 to back out of the halftime show instead of being "complicit."

In other words, Amy Schumer has a lot going on and she's pretty vocal about it!