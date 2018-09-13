Applying for College? These Are the Best Colleges in 2019

Picking which college to attend can be downright overwhelming.

Thankfully, there are folks out there who want to help you out with the process of narrowing down your choices so you make the best decision.

Once again this year, US News and World Report put out their official list of university and liberal art college rankings where they take into account size, tuition fee, and more in over 500 schools.

They provide an overall list of best universities, but also break it down for those looking into more specific categories or geographic locations.

If you are looking in IL, there are a few options including the University of Chicago and Principia College.

TOP NATIONAL UNIVERSITIES:

1. Princeton University (NJ)

2. Harvard University (MA)

3. Columbia University (NY)

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. University of Chicago

3. Yale University (CT)

TOP NATIONAL LIBERAL ARTS COLLEGES:

1. Williams College (MA)

2. Amherst College (MA)

3. Swarthmore College (PA) (tie)

3. Wellesley College (MA) (tie)

TOP PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES:

1. University of California—Los Angeles

2. University of California—Berkeley

3. University of Virginia

4. University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

5. University of California—Santa Barbara (tie)

5. University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (tie)

TOP PUBLIC LIBERAL ARTS COLLEGES:

1. United States Military Academy (NY)

2. United States Naval Academy (MD)

3. United States Air Force Academy (CO)

4. Virginia Military Institute

5. New College of Florida

BEST VALUE UNIVERSITIES:

1. Princeton University (NJ)

2. Harvard University (MA)

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

4. Yale University (CT)

5. Stanford University (CA)

BEST VALUE LIBERAL ARTS COLLEGES:

1. Williams College (MA)

2. Pomona College (CA)

3. Amherst College (MA)

4. Swarthmore College (PA)

5. Principia College (IL)

BEST HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES:

1. Spelman College (GA)

2. Howard University (VA)

3. Hampton University (VA)

3. Morehouse College (GA)

4. Xavier University of Louisiana (LA)