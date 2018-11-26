Are Bella Hadid & The Weeknd on the Brink of Engagement?

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are stronger than ever.

And it seems like they might be heading towards an engagement very soon.

happy birthday Angel --❤️ A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Oct 8, 2018 at 10:00pm PDT

A source told US Weekly the on-again couple is "madly in love with each other" and that they wouldn't be surprised if a "proposal is on the horizon."

In fact, some folks thought the engagement might happen over Thanksgiving weekend when the two visited Abu Dhabi.

Part of me is really grateful that he avoided the cliche holiday engagement trap.

Though Bella and The Weeknd, real name Abel, seem lovey-dovey now that wasn't always the case.

The couple split back in November 2016. Shortly after, Abel became involved in a very high profile relationship with Selena Gomez.

After he and the former Disney Star called it quits, he put out an album which simultaneously aired out breakup grievances and attempted to reconcile with ex, Bella.

His romantic crooning seems to have worked since the pair got back together and put all the negativity, including that iconic Victoria Secret Fashion Show run-in, behind them.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Do you think a proposal is in the cards?