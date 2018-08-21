Are G-Eazy and Halsey Back Together?

This new might make real fans really happy.

About a week ago, Halsey told TMZ reporters that getting back together with an ex is never a good idea.

It seems like she went back on her word because last night she was spotted leaving a VMAs after-party with her ex G-Eazy.

The rapper and the singer broke up nearly two-months-ago, though it always felt like they were keeping the door slightly open for a future reconciliation.

After the award's show, G-Eazy attended J-LO's after-party at Beauty & Essex in NYC. He was seen leaving by himself and showing up at Travis Scott's after-party at 1 OAK, again, by himself.

However, around 4 am, he was seen leaving with Halsey. The duo was holding hands and jumped into the same car.

Do you think they are giving this relationship another shot? Or are they just stuck in the "it's complicated" department and having trouble letting go?