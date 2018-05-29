Ariana Grande and New BF Pete Davidson Spent Memorial Day Weekend Together

Ariana Grande and new boyfriend Pete Davidson celebrated their first holiday together!

The pop star posted a snap of her and the SNL comedian cozying up and roasting marshmallows on her Insta story on Monday, May 28.



While Davidson isn't openly tagged, fans pointed out his arm tattoos.

This may have been Ariana's way of subtly confirming the rumors that they are "casually dating" following her split from Mac Miller.

“Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual. It just started,” a source previously told US Weekly. “Ariana is very happy.”

Fans were upset because news of the relationship broke just two weeks after Grande confirmed her split from longtime bae Mac Miller.

Additionally, Davison split from girlfriend Cazzie David not too long ago.

Both couples were together for two years.

Whether this is the real deal or just a rebound, we're happy as long as Ari is happy.