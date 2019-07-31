Is Ariana Grande Collaborating with Taylor Swift?

Ariana Grande sent fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post which possibly alluded to a collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Are the pop divas working together on a new song?

On the surface, Ariana's photo seemed innocent enough.

However, after a closer look at her caption fans spotted a bow and arrow emoji, the same one Taylor's been using to promote her latest track "The Archer."

-- A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 26, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

It could be a coincidence, but the timing is suspicious enough to cause a lot of speculation.

Both Ariana and Taylor aren't strangers to collaborations. It would be major to have two pop powerhouses on one single.

We'll see what happens. Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" arrives on August 23.

You can see Ariana at Lollapalooza in Chicago this weekend. Here's hoping she debuts her new song "Boyfriend" with Social House.