Is Ariana Grande Doing a Lollapalooza Aftershow at the Metro?

UPDATE: The Metro's big announcement was that they added additional tickets to previously sold-out shows.

Unfortunately, no Ariana Grande performance is in the works. We def got our hopes up for that one, but we'll still be #blessed to see her at Lollapalooza!

Lollapalooza after-shows are an event entirely their own.

They're an extension of the festival when you're just not ready for the music to stop and oftentimes, they're an intimate show with artists who just took the stage to massive crowds hours prior.

Plenty of after-shows have already been announced, but one, in particular, stood out to us.

The Metro tweeted "c u 2morrow at noon" on Thursday evening, but the sentence was upside down.

uoou ʇɐ ʍɹɯ2 n ɔ — Metro (@MetroChicago) July 25, 2019

So what does this mean?

No, the Metro isn't stuck in Stranger Things' alternate universe (or maybe they are, who knows?), but many fans pointed out that they could be teasing Ariana Grande's after Lollapalooza show.

Why?

The upsidedown style of writing is synonymous with Ariana Grande's Twitter page. She's been using the upside-down style of writing to promote her recent Sweetener and Thank U Next albums.

Even her album cover art is upside-down.

One fan wrote: "have a feeling this announcement is going to be grande," while others just dropped excited Grande-inspired gifs.

We'll find out what's really going down (upside-down) today at NOON!