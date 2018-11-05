Ariana Grande Let Her Exes Listen to "Thank You, Next" Before She Released It

Ariana Grande surprised everyone by releasing a thank you to her exes over the weekend.

It was quite a departure from the rumored diss track fans were expecting following her whirlwind engagement and abrupt split from fiancee Pete Davidson.

However, Ariana seems to have started a new trend which encourages exes to remain on friendly terms and even be grateful for the life lessons.

Ariana is taking the quote "never regret something that once made you smile" to heart.

In the first verse Ariana sings: "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

Before sending the song to the masses, Ari actually allowed her exes to listen to it early and give their seal of approval.

After a fan joked on Twitter that Ricky Alvarez and Big Sean might be stunned to hear their names dropped in her latest single, she responded by writing, "They heard it before it came out."

Sean and ricky hearing they names in thank u next pic.twitter.com/eblst1KaFU — ali (@arismoonshine) November 4, 2018

None of her exes, including Pete who sparked the song, commented.

He did, however, address the breakup during a "Weekend Update" appearance stating: "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business," Pete told viewers. "And sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK. She's a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

So there you have it, no hard feelings.

Ariana added that the song is, at its core, about growth and self-love which is why she sings about meeting someone new: "Plus I met someone else / We havin' better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that."

We're good with that too, Ari.