Ariana Grande Opens Up About Engagement, Teases Possible Wedding Date on GMA

If you take one look at her, you'll notice that Ariana Grande is happier than she's ever been.

And that has to do a lot with her recent engagement to SNL's Pete Davidson.

Following their debut as a couple at the 2018 MTV VMAs, Ariana was a guest on Good Morning America where she gave Michael Strahan some details about the wedding.

“People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever. OK,’” the pop star said adding, “But you just feel it. He ticks every box and gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. … I’m enjoying every minute ‘cause life’s too short.”

Ariana and Pete got engaged after a whirlwind romance, but they are going to take their time planning the wedding.

While she didn't give an exact date, she said that they aren't rushing it.

“We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it. We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun. I work so much [that] I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart," she admitted.

Their projected date? Sometime next year!

“I’m so excited. It’s sick. It’s really fun. But no, it’s not soon, soon. It’s gonna be, like, next year," she revealed.

So there ya have it, folks, we have about 12-months to predict what kind of wedding dress Ari will rock!