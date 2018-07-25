Ariana Grande is "Over" Social Media

Much like fiancee Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande is fed up with social media.

Grand is following in Davidson's footsteps by taking a break from social media.

A few days ago, Davidson decided to delete his Instagram account after getting a lot of hate for his hasty relationship the "God is a Woman" singer.

When fans asked why he'd turned off Insta comments, he said that social media was "evil."

"i just don't wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform. the internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. why should i spend any time on negtive energy when my real life is f**king lit. the fact that i even have to say this proves my point," he responded.

Grande seems to agree because yesterday, she turned off Instagram comments and today, her Instagram goes to a broken link.

According to tweets to some of her fans, she said she's "taking a break for her mental health."

"yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative s**t that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy," she wrote.

bc it destroyed my mental health and was horrible for me. i don’t remember anything ab those years of my life and am doing so much better now. career wise and health wise. stop coming for me and my team when i’ve never been better literally in any department. LITERALLY. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

Hey, we've all felt the social-media burnout before, but I can't imagine how toxic it must be for celebrities who are constantly being forced to defend their life choices.

Fear not -- Ariana's Twitter is still active.

And both of them said they'd probably return at some point. My guess is that it would probably happen AFTER the wedding which is rumored to be on August 4th. Read the conspiracy theories here!

Plus, she has a new album to promote so she can't stay away from her loving fans for too long, can she?