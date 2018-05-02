Ariana Grande Performed, Did Impressions on "Tonight Show"
Ariana Grande took on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" last night to promote her single.
Her performance of "No Tears Left To Cry" was visually stunning and her vocal range, as always, impressive but what really had people talking was her Jennifer Coolidge impression.
We've known about Ariana's knack for impersonating other vocalists but it turns out, she's just great at impressions all around.
If you close your eyes, it really feels like your watching the scene from Legally Blonde.
She also faced Jimmy Fallon in the "Musical Genre Challenge" and surprised some of her biggest fans!