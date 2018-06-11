Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Engaged!

US Weekly and People are both reporting that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after a whirlwind romance!

The pop star and the SNL comedian have been dating for a few weeks.

They made their relationship official on Instagram in May when they posed in Harry Potter house robes just a few weeks after she split from Mac Miller.

Since then, they've been very vocal about their feelings for each other!

A source told US Weekly, “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Another source said that the couple was sharing the engagement news at Robert Pattinson's birthday party in LA on Saturday, June 9th!

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

They were also spotted at Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghost listening party where sources say they cozied up by the bonfire.

Davidson was on hand to support Ariana at the Billboard Music Awards where an onlooker told People they seemed "very lovey-dovey."

“He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.”

Congrats to the happy couple!