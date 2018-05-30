Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Confirm They are Dating!

And by "Chamber of Secrets has been opened" we really hope that he means the relationship is no longer a secret!

Ariana Grande and rumored bf Pete Davidson have made their relationship Instagram official.

After much speculation, the SNL comedian posted a photo of him and the pop star in matching Harry Potter robes.

As for which house they support, Davidson is a strong supporter of Gryffindor while Ariana posted a picture of her Slytherin hoodie.

In fact, she commented on his post writing, “u tryna slytherin (I’m deleting my account now).”

The duo was speculated to be casually dating after they both split up with their significant others -- Grande from Mac Miller and Davidson from Cazzie David.

They also spent a romantic Memorial Day weekend together!