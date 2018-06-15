Ariana Grande Puts Her Ring on Display at Surprise Performance

Two of Ariana Grande's favorite past times include hitting those signature high notes and showing off her bling!

Ariana surprised guests with a performance during the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Dinner in NYC on Thursday, June 14.

She took to the stage to perform "Be Alright."

When she wasn't performing, she was cozying up to new fiancé Pete Davidson who was there supporting her.

The starlet also proudly displayed her new $93K engagement ring for all to see.

In case there is any confusion, Ariana is on cloud nine after her recent engagement.

Just take a look at this tweet: