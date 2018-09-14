Ariana Grande Said Goodbye to Mac Miller In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Ariana Grande finally addressed the passing of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after he died of an apparent overdose on September 7.

In the touching goodbye post, Ariana wrote: “ i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore."

She reveals that the two have had conversations about Mac Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, possibly dying from his addiction.

"we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else," she writes.

Following his death, many fans blamed Ariana for bogus reasons that included leaving his side, not getting him help and jumping into a relationship with fiancee and SNL star Pete Davidson.

That's presumably why she blocked comments on this post and why this next sentence was so gut-wrenchingly painful to read: "i'm so sorry I couldn't fix it or take your pain away. I really wanted to."

Ariana, undoubtedly, feels the weight of this more than anyone else.

However, no one should ever be blamed for not being able to save someone who can't or doesn't want to be saved. And no woman should ever be pressured into staying in a relationship that is toxic, emotionally or otherwise.

In fact, Miller's friend Shane Powers praised the singer for being “unbelievably involved” in every step of the rapper’s sobriety journey.

“They were very much in love, and I have to say she was incredible when he was first sobering up,” he said on his podcast, “The Shane Show.” “She was a f***ing G to him. There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana. I saw that. I was around it.”

Ariana finished the post by writing, "to the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

The post is accompanied by a video Ariana took of her "dearest friend." He catches her sneakily recording him as he's about to tell a story, and she quips about how happy he makes her.