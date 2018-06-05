Ariana Grande Says She Has PTSD After Manchester Concert Attack

Ariana Grande is opening up about the PTSD she suffered following the suicide bombing that killed 22 people are her concert in Machester, United Kingdom.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well,” Grande told British Vogue.

PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder, is an anxiety disorder that occurs when intrusive memories linked to a traumatic event keep replaying on a loop in a person's mind.

The cover star told the magazine that she feels guilty speaking out about how the attack last year affected her.

“I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything,” she said.

Many of the victims were all teenage fans, the youngest being 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussous.

The bomber, Salman Abedi, detonated the bomb when fans were leaving the concert.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande admitted.

“Time is the biggest thing,” she said of her recovery adding that she didn't think she'd ever be able to talk about the attack without crying.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE!