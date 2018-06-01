Ariana Grande Writes Love Letter to LGBTQ Community for Pride Month

“There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes."

June 1, 2018
June 1st marks a lot of things -- the unofficial start of summer, National Doughnut Day to name a few --  but arguably, the most important is that it kicks off Pride Month. 

Known LGBTQ supporter Ariana Grande penned a touching letter to the community for Gay Pride Month. 

“There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes. I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate. I idolized him. Everything Frankie did, I would do. I can’t remember a difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out,’” Ariana wrote in a note, published by Billboard.

“I was taught to do my makeup by queens in gay bars in New York City. I made my Broadway debut at 14 years old and did 8 shows a week but there was never a night I was too tired to run to a gay bar and do a quick Whitney cover before bed.”

“Love is like music. It knows no boundaries and isn’t exclusive to any one gender, sexuality, race, religion, age or creed. It’s a freedom and a delicious luxury that all people should be able to sink into and enjoy every moment of,” Ariana continued. 

“I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live. Thank you for celebrating me the way I celebrate you,” Ariana added. “I love you forever.”

Read the full note here! 

And happy Pride month! 

