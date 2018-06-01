Ariana Grande Writes Love Letter to LGBTQ Community for Pride Month

June 1st marks a lot of things -- the unofficial start of summer, National Doughnut Day to name a few -- but arguably, the most important is that it kicks off Pride Month.

Known LGBTQ supporter Ariana Grande penned a touching letter to the community for Gay Pride Month.

“There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes. I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate. I idolized him. Everything Frankie did, I would do. I can’t remember a difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out,’” Ariana wrote in a note, published by Billboard.

“I was taught to do my makeup by queens in gay bars in New York City. I made my Broadway debut at 14 years old and did 8 shows a week but there was never a night I was too tired to run to a gay bar and do a quick Whitney cover before bed.”

“Love is like music. It knows no boundaries and isn’t exclusive to any one gender, sexuality, race, religion, age or creed. It’s a freedom and a delicious luxury that all people should be able to sink into and enjoy every moment of,” Ariana continued.

“I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live. Thank you for celebrating me the way I celebrate you,” Ariana added. “I love you forever.”

Read the full note here!

And happy Pride month!