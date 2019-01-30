Ariana Grande's Misspelled Tattoo Says 'BBQ Grill' Instead of '7 Rings'

Mistakes happen. It's inevitable.

Some mistakes, however, are worse than others.

The worst mistake is getting a tattoo that you think means one thing and then finding out after the fact that it means something completely different, and even, something silly.

Last night, Ariana Grande revealed a photo of her new palm tattoo on Instagram.

The tattoo was supposed to say '7 Rings' in celebration of her new hit single.

But — you guessed it — her palm did not actually say '7 Rings,'

Fans quickly pointed out that the tattoo read "shichirin" or in other words, a small Japanese Barbecue Grill.

Who the hell didn't triple check the meaning of her tattoo before she got it INKED onto her body? Someone is getting fired.

Ariana has since deleted the photo, but Twitter quickly captured the mistake in all its glory.

Check out some of the best tweets about it:

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. -- If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

No word yet from Ariana.

Personally, I think 'BBQ grill' should be the name of her next single.

Or, heck, maybe Ari just really loves barbecue grills... who are we to judge?