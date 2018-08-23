Ariana Grande's Reaction to Finding out She Has the #1 Album in the Country is Priceless

During her Chicago Sweetener Session, Ariana Grande found out some major news - her album is going to be #1 in the country. Scratch that - the world!

Her manager, Scooter Braun, and her mother, Joan, hopped on-stage during the album release party to deliver the news to the singer in front of her biggest fans.

Though Braun and mom were confident, Ariana wasn't discounting Travis Scott from the race just yet.

"We've got three days left," she said. "You don't know what Travis could pull!"

Ari was obviously referring to Travis' upset over Nicki Minaj's Queen on the charts, a feat Nicki said was the result of him "unfairly inflating album sales" through Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi.

Per reports, Ariana Grande's fourth studio album Sweetener is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her biggest sales week to date!

Watch the adorable moment she finds out below:

Ari later took to Twitter to share that she's feeling "so thankful."

And here are some adorable pics from the event: