Ariana Reveals Favorite Songs From "Sweetener"

Happy #SweetenerWeek!

We're counting down the days until Ariana Grande drops her upcoming fourth studio album "Sweetener" on Friday, August 17th!

The "God Is a Woman" singer has been actively teasing fans about the album release and even announced a listening party called "The Sweetener Sessions" in three cities -- LA, NY and Chicago! More info here!

Just yesterday, she gave in to fan demands and revealed her favorite songs off the album.

She said that "r.e.m.," "borderline," "pete davidson," "better off," and "goodnight n go" are her current favorites but added that they change a lot.

"borderline" and "everytime" are two she says she goes back and forth on.

We can't wait to hear them all and see what your favorites are!

If "God is a Woman" and "No Tears Left to Cry" are any indication, this is going to be her best work yet!