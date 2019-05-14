Attention Horror Movie Fans: American Horror Story's Season 9 is a Tribute to 80s Slasher Films

It's going to be a killer of a time.

Ryan Murphy finally disclosed that the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story is going to be a tribute to slasher flicks.

80s horror fans, get excited!

The hint on the possible theme of the FX anthology series came from executive producer Tim Minear.

Minear told The Wrap, "I think it’s gonna be really scary, but a lot of fun like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat. This has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him, and I think it was time for him to do it.”

Considering the slasher-vibes in Murphy's horror-comedy "Scream Queens," we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us.

As for Murphy, all he released was a season title and short teaser trailer back on April 10th which featured Billie Eilish's song "Six Feet Under."

In the clip, a young woman runs through a forest as someone resembling Riverdale's Black Hood chases her with a knife.

She runs into what looks like a cabin, stupidly takes a moment to collect herself by leaning against the door which the killer stabs with a knife.

The recording looks a bit dated so it's safe to say, we can definitely trust Minear about the "80s vibes."