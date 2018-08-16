Austin Mahone Gearing Up For Brand New Music

It seems like Austin Mahone is gearing up to drop some new music.

Earlier this week, the singer tweeted out a very promising statement: "New Era... be ready."

New Era.... be ready! — Austin Mahone (@AustinMahone) August 14, 2018

His tweet comes just a week after he warned radio DJ Elvis Duran that he's coming back with fire.

I mean, all signs point to "we're finally getting new music from Austin."

And US fans couldn't be more thrilled as some commented on his post that they've been waiting since 2012 for brand new music.

The last time US Mahomie's got any new material from Mahone, it was 2015 and "Dirty Work" was his newest single.

Since then, Austin has focused most of his efforts on the Asian-market where he has a major fan base releasing a Japan-only album in 2017.

There have also been Mixtapes This Is Not The Album and ForMe+You dropped in 2015 and 2016, but no new albums.

We just know he's been cooking up something incredible for us! This is his year!