Awww... This Couple Got Engaged on I-290

For one day only, I-290 will be known for something other than pesky traffic jams.

If you drove down the interstate last week, you may have noticed a marriage proposal hanging on a bridge above.

The bright red letters read, "Annamarie, will you marry me?"

Mystery solved! Meet the couple that got engaged on I-290 https://t.co/IMvaHLiT0I via @SarahJindra — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) April 3, 2018

WGN loved the story so much, they tracked down the couple!

Thankfully, there was a happy ending because Annamarie said "yes" to her boyfriend of 14-years.

And they even sent in some photos!

No word on why Angel proposed on the side of the road but the spot likely had some meaning to them!

Congrats!