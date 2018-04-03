© Marko Bukorovic | Dreamstime.com

Awww... This Couple Got Engaged on I-290

For one day only, I-290 will be known for something other than pesky traffic jams. 

April 3, 2018
Lizzy
Categories: 
Features

For one day only, I-290 will be known for something other than pesky traffic jams. 

If you drove down the interstate last week, you may have noticed a marriage proposal hanging on a bridge above.

The bright red letters read, "Annamarie, will you marry me?"

WGN loved the story so much, they tracked down the couple!

Thankfully, there was a happy ending because Annamarie said "yes" to her boyfriend of 14-years.

And they even sent in some photos!

No word on why Angel proposed on the side of the road but the spot likely had some meaning to them! 

Congrats! 

Tags: 
Chicago
engagement