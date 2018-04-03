Awww... This Couple Got Engaged on I-290
For one day only, I-290 will be known for something other than pesky traffic jams.
If you drove down the interstate last week, you may have noticed a marriage proposal hanging on a bridge above.
The bright red letters read, "Annamarie, will you marry me?"
Mystery solved! Meet the couple that got engaged on I-290 https://t.co/IMvaHLiT0I via @SarahJindra— WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) April 3, 2018
WGN loved the story so much, they tracked down the couple!
Thankfully, there was a happy ending because Annamarie said "yes" to her boyfriend of 14-years.
And they even sent in some photos!
No word on why Angel proposed on the side of the road but the spot likely had some meaning to them!
Congrats!