Baby Bieber? Hailey Baldwin Can't Wait to be a Mom

Could 2019 be the year Justin Bieber becomes a father?

Newlyweds Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who officially changed her last name on IG to Bieber, have babies on the brain, according to US Weekly.

A source told the magaazine that "they’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together."

“Hailey can’t wait to be a mom," the source added.

Hailey opened up about how excited she is to start a family in the December issue of Vogue Arabia.

"I love kids," she said adding that since the couple tied the knot in September havng a little one of her own is a "closer reality."

However, she also said they have no plans to have children "anytime soon."

Do you think we'll see a baby Bieber anytime soon?