Back to Work - Chicago TV Shows Looking for Extras!

It may only be July, but TV shows are ramping up production in Chicago.

And that means one thing -- more jobs!

The Chicago trilogy shows are looking for a ton of full-time extras to fill their upcoming seasons.

Chicago Gains Four New TV Pilots & Looks For Tons of Extras!

Chicago Med is searching for "Medical Student Types" aged 23-29 to serve as their core cast for each episode THROUGH April 2019. This gig is a serious commitment.

If you aren't into seriously committing, they are also interested in extras on an episode-by-episode basis.

The Chi is looking for core kids who are able to film through November 2018 and are between 9 and 15!

Keep checking the talent pages to see if you they are looking for you!

It never hurt to make more money doing something fun in the industry.