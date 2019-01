This is cluckin' hilarious.

We really don't have much to say about this except that Jimmy Fallon has the greatest ideas.

Without further adieu, we present to you the Backstreet Boys + Jimmy Fallon in an "a-cluck-pella" version of "Everybody."

Much like chicken Nick, I couldn't hold in my giggles either.

Video of Jimmy Fallon and the Backstreet Boys Cluck "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"

It's scary how good they still are when they are "bawk-bawking" a song.