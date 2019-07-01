BBQ Etiquette: The Do's and Don'ts of Attending a BBQ

It's BBQ season, the best season in all of Chicago.

Getting invited to a BBQ is probably one of the best invites to get in the summer.

Just picture it: grilled chicken, fresh burgers, steaks, and other means coming off the grill only to be washed down by ice-cold alcoholic beverages in the sweltering heat.

It's a dream, but one that can be quickly ruined by terrible BBQ guests.

We're going through the do's and don'ts of attending a BBQ so you aren't the person that people remember never to invite again.

DO'S

Do bring a beverage of your choice or a gift for the host like wine or beer. When people say "don't bring anything," they're not being serious. Rule of thumb: never show up empty handed expecting to eat all the food and drink the drinks. It isn't happening.

Do respond to an invite promptly so they know who is coming and how much food/drinks they need.

Do dress in theme if there is one! You don't want to be the only person not wearing the proper attire.

Do dress properly. This isn't a fashion show, so do not wear heels and a clubbing outfit. You don't want to be the girl whose heels keep falling into the grass.

Do use your inside voice. Yeah, you may be outside, but no one likes the loud mouth at a BBQ.

Do be social. That means you talk to everyone not just the people you know and feel comfortable with!

Do inform the host about dietary restrictions. No, it's not being "extra," it's necessary. The host will be more than happy to make accomadations if you're a vegetarian or pescatarian as long as they know in advance. Otherwise, you'll make the host feel terrible for not preparing anything that you can eat!

DON'TS

Don't change the music without clearing it with the host first. Some people spend a lot of time curating the perfect BBQ playlist. Don't mess with it.

Don't tell the host you don't like the food or would have prefered something else. If you're a picky eater, you better decline that invite.

Don't get sloppy drunk. No one wants to see you make an idiot of yourself, and no ants to be taking care of you.

Don't bring up politics or religion. Honestly, even talking about the weather is better. Don't kill the vibe.

Don't be messy. Clean up after yourself. Throw your plates, napkins, cups into the trash.

Don't bring the drama. Save the beef for the burgers. Check your attitude at the door and don't fight with anyone. If you have a problem with someone at the party, you can handle that elsewhere.