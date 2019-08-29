Best Disney Channel Movies of the 90s and Early 00s

Disney Channel movies are your best friends growing up, and you tend to think of those memories fondly.

Titles like "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century" or "Model Behavior" evoke a nostalgic emotion that brings you back right to your inflatable couch.

They're the movies and titles that shaped you into becoming the pop-culture consumer you are today.

Collectively, most millennials can relate when it comes to reminiscing about the good ole' Disney Channel days and agree that they just "don't make movies like they used to."

With the launch of Disney + and the reboot of plenty nostalgic shows (looking at you, Lizzie McGuire), we decided to rank our favorite Disney Channel Original movies from the 90s and early 00s.

This list was really hard considering there ares so many good DCOM movies it's difficult to narrow it down to 11.

1. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (January 23, 1999)

Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, make my heart go boom, boom, my supernova girl! The song is a classic, Protozoa was my favorite artist in 1999, and Kirsten Storm and Raven Symone made me want to live on a space station. Zetus Lepidus, that's so 90s.

2. Halloweentown (October 17, 1998) (part of the Halloweentown series)

Before there were pumpkin spice lattes, there was Marnie and the spooktastic community of witches, warlocks, mummies, and pumpkin heads living in an alternate universe called Halloweentown where it was Halloween all the time. The DCOM original was so successful, it spawned three additional movies (the original is still the best) and has become a Halloween staple right alongside Hocus Pocus.

3. Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire (October 13, 2000)

Looking back at it, the premise of this one is a little cheesy, but back in 2000, I loved this movie. The Hansen kids were thrilled when their mother scored a date because they thought they'd get out of being grounded, but things took a turn when they became to suspect mom's (Aunt Hilda from Sabrina the Teenage Witch) date is a vampire, gloriously played by The Nanny's Mr. Sheffield.

4. Model Behavior (March 12, 2000)

One word: Justin Timberlake. Back when NSYNC was "all that and a bag of chips," Justin melted the hearts of teen girls everywhere when he starred as Jason Sharpe. We weren't even bothered the fact that the life-swapping storyline was a rip-off of Parent Trap because, well, Justin.

5. Smart House (June 26, 1999)

It's almost 2020, and I'm still waiting for my floor absorbers. Way before Alexa, Pat was the smartest house on the block. The film pretty much predicted the future of technology and could still serve as a warning of what could happen when technology rules every aspect of our lives. When Ben's widowed father begins dating the creator of the home, Pat gets jealous and acts out.

6. Luck of the Irish (March 9, 2001)

Kyle's thinks being the luckiest guy in the world is neat until he learns that it's because he's a leprechaun. Aside from being one of the funniest DCOM movies, it also starred heartthrob Ryan Merriman.

7. The Cheetah Girls (August 15, 2003)

The most popular girl group of the 2000s was The Cheetah Girls. Not only did you want to be besties with Dorinda, Chanel, Galleria, and Aqua, but you couldn't help recreate their dances and sing their songs.

8. High School Musical (January 20, 2006)

HSM is, quite possibly, Disney Channel's best-known movie. We're eternally grateful for the songs, Sharpay's witty comments, and for the introduction of Troy Bolton aka Zac Efron into our lives. We're all in this together.

9. My Date With the President's Daughter (April 19, 1998)

Being the daughter of the President of the United States has some limitations as Hallie finds out when she wants to go on her first date with Duncan (Boy Meets World's Will Friedle). Their very, very long date turns into a fun adventure as they try to lose the secret service and find themselves falling in love.

10. Cadet Kelly (March 8, 2002)

It seemed almost impossible for Hilary Duff to be known as anything other than Lizzie McGuire and then she did it. She became known as Cadet Kelly instead. The musical, starring Even Steven's Christy Carlson Romano, was one of the best-rated premieres ever. Kelly is sent off to her step father's new military academy, but instead, teaches her buttoned-up class-mates a thing or two.

BONUS: Get a Clue - (June 28, 2002)

Lindsay Lohan's Lexy is the school's most popular girl and a writer who scoops the hottest gossip for her column. After a teacher goes missing shortly after she publishes a piece about her, Lexy ropes in Jack and the two go on a "Sherlock and Holmes" adventure to solve the mystery.