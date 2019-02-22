A Beer Brewed Using Lucky Charms is Finally Here

Remember Saturday morning's when you could wake up late, binge-watch cartoons and eat cereal in bed?

Well, one beer company wants to honor those amazing childhood memories with a beer that's brewed with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Smartmouth Brewing is releasing its magical and nostalgia-inducing beer appropriately called, Saturday Morning.

In addition to the cereal mellows, the brewers also use "toasted marshmallows" to achieve the perfect flavor along with "galaxy and calypso" hops.

The beer will debut at Smartmouth Brewery's Norfolk location on Saturday, March 2.

If you want to taste a beer reminiscent of your childhood, however, you're going to have to make the trip because the limited-time beer will only be available in the state of Virginia on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

Can one of our listeners in Virginia FedEx us a Lucky Charms beer ASAP?