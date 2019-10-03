Beetlejuice Inspired Halloween Pop Up Comes to Chicago

It's showtime!

In the spirit of Halloween, Chicago's throwback pop culture bar, The Bassline (2239 S. Michigan Ave.), is opening up a Beetlejuice pop-up bar.

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 classic, "House of Beetle" will pay tribute to Michael Keaton and feature themed cocktails, live music, cosplay events, and even scavenger hunts.

If you want to check it out, you have to move quickly because it only runs from October 17 through November 1.

Tickets are $15 Mon-Wednesday, early bird tickets are $25 and general entry is $35. Get them HERE!

Must be 21 or older.