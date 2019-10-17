Science Says Bella Hadid is the World's Most Beautiful Woman

You can't argue with science, right?

Scientists have revealed that Bella Hadid, the younger Hadid sister, is the most beautiful woman in the world.

The decisions comes from the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards, which defines beauty through Greek calculations.

In other words, Bella's Hadid's facial proportions were the highest with a Golden Ratio of 94.35% perfect.

"Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 percent, is only 0.3 percent away from being the perfect shape, "Dr. Julian told The Daily Mail.

Beyonce came in at a close second with 92.44% while Amber Heard and Ariana Grande rounded up the top four.

The list, while informative, is a little outdated since we all know beauty cannot be measured scientifically.