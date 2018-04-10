Credit: Ben and Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's Is Giving Everyone Free Ice Cream For Free Cone Day

Here's how you can get free ice cream today only!

April 10, 2018
I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream. 

Regardless of whether you're a kid or an adult, free ice cream is always a good reason to celebrate. I'd argue adults appreciate it more after a hard and hectic work day.

Ben and Jerry's is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their annual Free Cone Day!

Customers who stop by a Scoop Shop between 12 and 8pm local time today (April 10) will be able to get a free ice cream cone of any flavor. 

And if you aren't sure if you're a Chunky Monkey kind of gal or a Cherry Garcia kind of dude, you can take their flavor quiz to help you decide. 

Seriously, don't snooze on this! 

