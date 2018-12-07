The Best Concerts We Attended in 2018

2018 was the year of concerts.

Every artist, including the best of the best, passed through Chicago.

It wasn't just rough on the wallets, it was rough on my whole body. Honestly, at one point, I attended 4 concerts in one week!

From Taylor Swift to Beyonce and Jay-Z to Ed Sheeran to Travis Scott -- here are all of the BEST concerts of 2018 (in no specific order!)

1. Beyonce & Jay-Z

Bey and Jay, Bonnie & Clyde, the Mr. and Mrs! Anytime these two get together, magic happens. The duo went On the Run again for a second time boasting with an over-60 song set-list that included oldies, new hits and joint hits alongside illustrious costumes and Bey's bootylicious dance moves. The way they light up stadiums prove they really are the power couple that runs the industry.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's tour lived up to its reputation. This was Tay's first tour since her 2015 "1989" run and boy, did she deliver. It was a snake-filled, two-night experience in Chicago that even brought her back to those country roots for a bit. On the first night, it was blistering cold, but did that stop Taylor? NO! The second night, she stuck it out as the rain poured down on her. No one does it like T-Swift. Did we mention it was the second-highest grossing tour?

3. Drake

Runnin' through the UC with Drizzy! Drake had a major year from "Scorpion" to the viral #InMyFeelings challenge to his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour! Migos performed, there were throwbacks, and he even had a flying Ferrari during "Yes Indeed."

4. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake brought his Man of The Woods show not once, not twice, but THREE times to Chicago's UC! Although there was a lot of flannel and a camp-fire, Justin didn't veer away from performing his hits and classics or showing off those impeccable dance moves. We left the show singings "Can't Stop the Feeling" and honestly, feeling REALLY happy.

5. Pink

The "Beautiful Trauma Tour" was her seventh concert tour and it was a SPECTACLE. We're talking aerial stunts, swinging on chandeliers, and incredbile costumes! Honestly, if you wanted to be "wowed" by a show, this was the one you should have gone to see!

6. Harry Styles

After Harry proved he can work a stage all on his own during a mini-show at the Chicago Theater last fall, the heartthrob and former 1D crooner returned this summer for a run at the United Center. Honestly, everyone in the crowd was swooning as he performed hits like Carolina and Sweet Creature but he really pushed it over the top when he covered One Direction's "That's What Makes You Beautiful."

7. Ed Sheeran

Mr. Ed Sheeran takes the title as the highest grossing tour of 2018 bringing in almost $430 million dollars for 99 shows! Can you even imagine? The best part is that it's just Ed, his wicked vocals, and his guitar on the stage selling out Soldier Field! After seeing him steer the ship, I'll let everyone know he's the most talented musician ever!

8. Travis Scott

Travis is the most recent addition to the list because his show JUST HAPPENED at the United Center last night. However, Astroworld is a sight to see. Travis energizes his crowd with bangers, many of which have earned him a top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart, but he also puts on an engaging display with his pyro, lasers, a giant inflatable astronaut, and not one but two functional roller coaster rigs, one of which does a full 360-loop while the other runs above the crowd.