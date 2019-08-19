Best Dog Friendly Pumpkin Patches & Apple Orchards Near Chicago
Grab Fido for some fall fun!
If you're a crazy dog parent (and who isn't?), you probably don't want to leave Fido at home on a beautiful fall day.
After all, your furry-four-legged friend loves the crinkling leaves and brisk fall weather just as much as you do.
Sure, you can take your pup to the park, but if you're going for the full fall experience, you're likely making your way to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard.
The good news is, you can take Fido with you!
There are a few pup-friendly farms near Chicago that will gladly welcome you and your pup!
Check them out below and get the perfect fall Insta photo with your furry friend!
Richardson's Adventure Farm
909 English Prairie Rd, Spring Grove, IL 60081
Open: Sept. 7 – Nov 3, 2019
They really mean it when they say "fun for the whole family." Not only does Richardson's Adventure Farm boast the world's largest corn-maze with 28-acres, but you can get lost in the corn maze with your dog! Your doggo can also have a meet and greet with the petting zoo animals and enjoy some delicious pumpkin-flavored treats with you! According to their website, "you are welcome to bring your dog if it is on a leash and plays well with others!"
Konow's Corn Maze
16849 Cedar Rd, Homer Glen, IL 60491
Opens: Sept. 21, 2019
Konow's Corn Maze has it all from a maze to an animal barn to fun rides. But best of all, they all dogs on the premises. They even have dog rescues come on certain days for special adoption events! So if you're looking for a new additin to your family, you might want to check them out!
Abbey Farms
2855 Hart Road, Aurora, IL 60502
Pumpkin Daze Opens: Sept. 21 - Oct. 27
Priding themselves on ol' fashioned fun, Abbey Farms welcomes the families + pups to explore their 40-acre pumpkin farm, sip of craft beer, get lost in a corn maze, and pick a pumpkin from the field. If you're bringing a pup, be sure to be courteous: "We love our furry four legged friends. A few rules do apply tho. We do require all owners to take full responcibility for their pets, clean up after them and abide by the areas of the farm that do not allow pets due to close proximity to other guests. Abbey Farms reserves the right to ask any guest to leave for any reason. Abbey Farms requires all owners to accept all liability for their pet while on Abbey Farms grounds!"
Eckert’s Farm
951 S Green Mt Rd, Belleville, IL 62220
Open: Year-round
This one is a bit of a drive, but if you've got four-hours to spare or plan a weekend trip, Eckert's Farm is there for you and open year-round. You can go apple or peach picking, load up on delicious summer strawberries, find the perfect pumpkin to carve, or even pick out the perfect Christmas tree. During the summer, there's even a sunflower maze! They are pet-friendly, though all dogs must be leashed and not allowed inside buildings. Per their website: "We welcome leashed dogs to ride out on the wagons. Leashed dogs are allowed in the apple & peach orchards as well as the pumpkin patch. Dogs are not allowed to enter the strawberry or blackberry patch or the veggie fields."
