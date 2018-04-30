Best Moments From NSYNC's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Today is a glorious day.

Not only is it "It's Gonna Be May" day, but it is officially NSYNC Day!

JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake finally received their star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an accomplishment 20-years in the making.

As you can imagine, there was quite a turnout with fans from all over the world flocking to catch a glimpse of their favorite boy band! Reports say the sea of fans stretched a mile long!

And that's not counting all of those streaming online!

Here are some of the best moments from the ceremony!

1. Everyone trolled Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone has always been the "funny one" in the group so it's not surprising that Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly took some jabs at him. When talking about the boys, Ellen gave each of them a nickname like "the cute one and the sexy one" and then added, "and then there was Joey." Carson Daly also dragged him when he said Joey was the one that was 25-years-older than the rest of the guys. Chris came to his defense to clear up any confusion -- he's actually the eldest member! At one point, fans felt so bad for Joey they started cheering his name! Put some respect on his name!

2. Lance Bass Addressed the LGBTQ Community

When NSYNC was at the height of their career, Lance Bass kept his sexual orientation a secret so it didn't "ruin" the rest of the guys' careers. During his speech to fans, he revealed that all of the guys knew he was gay and even helped him keep his secret. Well, everyone except for Joey it seems. It was heartbreaking especially when he said he'd see many openly gay men dancing at concerts and craved to let them know "I'm like you." Eventually, there was a happy ending; Lance came out, fans accepted him and now, happily married to Michael Turchin!

3. JC Chasez Shouted Out "It's Gonna Be May"

Someone had to do it considering it actually is "It's Gonna Be May" day. Justin Timberlake, the man behind the meme, didn't seem to mind all that much as he burst out laughing.

4. Fans Sang "Tearing Up My Heart"

We were all secretly hoping that the group would do an impromptu performance but when it didn't happen, fans took matters into their own hands and sang "Tearing Up My Heart" in unison. It was magical and the guys definitely appreciated it. There's nothing like the energy of a fandom!

5. Justin Timberlake Kissed Some Babies

I love them all, but I've always been a JT girl, so seeing him play with Chris Kirkpatrick's baby was the cutest thing in the world. How lucky is that little guy? Also, to put into perspective just how long NSYNC has been around, three of them are now dads!

6. NOTHING HAS CHANGED!

NSYNC has endured a lot -- the breakup, Justin's solo career -- and the jealousy could have easily ruined their friendship. However, it's evident that they are all still BEST FRIENDS. They spent the whole ceremony laughing, cracking jokes (JT telling Chris "don't touch me" when he went in for a hug) and cheering/supporting each other on. It was incredible to see that their brotherhood is just as strong as when they formed in Orlando back in 1995! Even the photo ops seemed more like one big, family reunion.