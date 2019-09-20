National Pepperoni Pizza Day: Where Pizza Lovers Can Snag the Best Deals

Do you know what's better than Friday? Pizza Friday.

September 20th marks a very important holiday -- National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

That means, all bets are off and the more slices you eat, the better you'll be.

In celebration, restaurants and fast food joints are offering some pretty solid deals on the one-topping pizza.

Check 'em out below. Happy eating!

Domino's - Why just stop at pepperoni? The chain is offering a three-topping pizza for $7.99 all week long as well as a carry-out deal with various crust options.

Pizza Hut - Sign up for the Hut Rewards program and get a medium pepperoni pizza for $1 when you order online.

Cicis Pizza - Free unlimited kid's buffet with a purchase of an adult buffet and large drink, They've also got buy one get one half off deal on any pizza.

Sbarro - Snag a free NY XL slice when you purchase a drink and join their Slice Society rewards program.

Jet’s Pizza - You can get a Detroit-style pizza for just $10.99 using coupon code: PEP.

Little Ceasars - The $7 Quatro Pizza is available between 4pm and 8pm!