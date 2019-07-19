Best Places to Check Out on the Chicago Riverwalk
If you're looking to hang out in downtown, you need to check out the riverwalk!
Summer is upon us, and if you find yourself smack dab in the middle of downtown Chicago, you might as well check out th 1.25 mile long Chicago riverwalk leading to the lakefront.
We did you a solid and rounded up some of the best places for food and drinks along the river.
Grab your friends and check them out.
1. City Winery - This is a staple of the Chicago Riverwalk mainly because the views are so relaxing and calming. You can munch on salads, panini's and cheese boards while sipping on some wine. It's open year-round with private igloos popping up in the wintertime.
Sunshine, great views & incredible wine! What more could you ask for?☀️ Join us for great drinks and food along the #chicagoriverwalk! . . . . . #cheers #chicagoriver #wine #riverwalk #winery #sunshine #happyhour #wineanddine #winelovers #chicagodrinks #chiriverwalk #choosechicago #redwine #whitewine #cheeseboard #chicagoviews #winelovers #winetime #chicagofood #citywinery #citywineryriverwalk #winewednesday #citywineryriverwalkchicago #cocktails #chicagolife #chicagobucketlist #chicago #citywinerychicago #citywineryriverwalk
2. Tiny Tapp & Cafe - If City Winery is way too packed, don't worry. Just next door is Tiny Tapp & Cafe, the perfect place to grab a bit to eat, enjoy some coffee, or even a cocktail after work.
3. Beat Kitchen on the Riverwalk - You may recognize the Beat Kitchen as the restaurant, bar and performance space from Lakeview. They just opened up shop on the Riverwalk this summer, but with its serving of tacos, pizzas, salads, and vegan options, it's bound to be a good one.
...meanwhile, visit us @ our pop-up location across from the Merchandise Mart. we’ll be here all summer. 3-9pm daily. ☀️
4. The Northman Cider & Beer - Chicago's first cider bar, The Northman Beer & Cider Garden, expands the feel of a traditional European beer garden to the Riverwalk. Their outdoor seating accounts for 500 people, it's dog friendly, and they have about 15 taps fro draft cider, beer, wine and cocktails. They also have 25 more in bottle and cans and two draft cocktails.
It’s our last weekend of Oktoberfest on the Riverwalk!! Come see us tonight and listen to Jack Butler and the Cut Kings play inside our tent from 5:00-8:00! Steins of Oktoberfest beer and delicous ciders are the perfect way to kick off your weekend! Stop by tomorrow or Sunday to hear Alpine Thunder, John Liggett (Sat) and Kent Rose (Sun)! --@thenorthmanchi #oktoberfest #chicagoriverwalk #cider #riverwalk #beer
5. Island Party Hut & Boat Charters - Island Party hut transports you to the Carribean with their tropical decorations and a few Mai Tais. Youcan
Double the bars means double the Mai Tais means double the FUN. It’s another gorgeous day on the Riverwalk and we want to see you! Come on down all weekend! #thepartyneverends #chiriverwalk #tgif #tikibars ------☀️
6. Batter and Berries - If you haven't been successful in grabbing brunch at Lincoln Park's always-packed location, you need to pay the recently opened Riverwalk location a visit.
#comegetyousome #bestofchi Today marks the beginning of the end for the Fresh Berry Tart French Toast! Don't miss out on this new Summer favorite! We open daily at 8am! #comegetyousome #batterandberries #frenchtoastflight #bnbtheremix
7. Chiya Chai - This Logan Square is bringing Nepalese flavors to the Riverwalk and serveing up a wide variety of chai plus cofee, cocktails, and flaky pies!
Come visit us at the Chicago Riverwalk Community Market Place. We will be open from Thursday July 18th again! Menu includes our delicious Chai, samosa, savory pies, curry bowls & more!
8. Pizzeria Portofino - Situated at 317 N. Clark Street and overlooking the Chicago River, Pizzeria Portofino dazzles with twinkling lights on the massive patio and transports you to Italy with their hand-stretched pizzas and coastal wines. If you want to feel like you've been transported to Europe, look no further.
Summer cocktails in the city at the new Pizzeria Portifino on the river!! #pizzeriaportofino #chicagoriverwalk @pizzeria.portofino