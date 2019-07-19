Best Places to Check Out on the Chicago Riverwalk

Summer is upon us, and if you find yourself smack dab in the middle of downtown Chicago, you might as well check out th 1.25 mile long Chicago riverwalk leading to the lakefront.

We did you a solid and rounded up some of the best places for food and drinks along the river.

Grab your friends and check them out.

1. City Winery - This is a staple of the Chicago Riverwalk mainly because the views are so relaxing and calming. You can munch on salads, panini's and cheese boards while sipping on some wine. It's open year-round with private igloos popping up in the wintertime.

2. Tiny Tapp & Cafe - If City Winery is way too packed, don't worry. Just next door is Tiny Tapp & Cafe, the perfect place to grab a bit to eat, enjoy some coffee, or even a cocktail after work.

3. Beat Kitchen on the Riverwalk - You may recognize the Beat Kitchen as the restaurant, bar and performance space from Lakeview. They just opened up shop on the Riverwalk this summer, but with its serving of tacos, pizzas, salads, and vegan options, it's bound to be a good one.

4. The Northman Cider & Beer - Chicago's first cider bar, The Northman Beer & Cider Garden, expands the feel of a traditional European beer garden to the Riverwalk. Their outdoor seating accounts for 500 people, it's dog friendly, and they have about 15 taps fro draft cider, beer, wine and cocktails. They also have 25 more in bottle and cans and two draft cocktails.

5. Island Party Hut & Boat Charters - Island Party hut transports you to the Carribean with their tropical decorations and a few Mai Tais. Youcan

6. Batter and Berries - If you haven't been successful in grabbing brunch at Lincoln Park's always-packed location, you need to pay the recently opened Riverwalk location a visit.

7. Chiya Chai - This Logan Square is bringing Nepalese flavors to the Riverwalk and serveing up a wide variety of chai plus cofee, cocktails, and flaky pies!

8. Pizzeria Portofino - Situated at 317 N. Clark Street and overlooking the Chicago River, Pizzeria Portofino dazzles with twinkling lights on the massive patio and transports you to Italy with their hand-stretched pizzas and coastal wines. If you want to feel like you've been transported to Europe, look no further.