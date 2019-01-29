Best Ways to Pass the Time During an Indoor Snow Day

Wednesday isn't just a normal snow day.

With the wind chill reaching -50, everyone, including parents, will be sitting at home bundled up.

Since going outside isn't advised, we've put together a list of things you can do indoors to help curb your boredom.

Bake Cookies

Binge All the Shows You Haven't Had Time to Watch on Netflix

Play a Board Game

Do Some Arts and Crafts

Build a Pillow Fort That Can Dub as an Igloo

Have a Dance Party by Listening to B96, 104.3 JAMS, US99 or WXRT on the Radio.com app!

Plan Your Summer Vacation

Take an Online Class or Tutorial

Redecorate the Room

Clean out Your Closet

Play Some Video Games

Cook Something New That Will Serve as Meal Prep for the Rest of the Week

Workout! Kickboxing Classes at home are the best!

Read a Book You've Been Putting Off

Spruce Up Your Resume

Learn to Code

Have a Relaxing Spa Day at Home

Listen to an Audiobook by the Fireplace

Teach Your Dog Some New Tricks

Learn to Play an Instrument

Start a Life-Changing Podcast

Rid Yourself of Anxiety by Coloring