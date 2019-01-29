Best Ways to Pass the Time During an Indoor Snow Day
Just because you're stuck inside doesn't mean you have to be bored!
Wednesday isn't just a normal snow day.
With the wind chill reaching -50, everyone, including parents, will be sitting at home bundled up.
Since going outside isn't advised, we've put together a list of things you can do indoors to help curb your boredom.
Bake Cookies
Binge All the Shows You Haven't Had Time to Watch on Netflix
Play a Board Game
Do Some Arts and Crafts
Build a Pillow Fort That Can Dub as an Igloo
Have a Dance Party by Listening to B96, 104.3 JAMS, US99 or WXRT on the Radio.com app!
Plan Your Summer Vacation
Take an Online Class or Tutorial
Redecorate the Room
Clean out Your Closet
Play Some Video Games
Cook Something New That Will Serve as Meal Prep for the Rest of the Week
Workout! Kickboxing Classes at home are the best!
Read a Book You've Been Putting Off
Spruce Up Your Resume
Learn to Code
Have a Relaxing Spa Day at Home
Listen to an Audiobook by the Fireplace
Teach Your Dog Some New Tricks
Learn to Play an Instrument
Start a Life-Changing Podcast
Rid Yourself of Anxiety by Coloring